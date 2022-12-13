BETHALTO - The Civic Memorial trap team recently concluded an outstanding season under Coach Jeff Shank, who is also a Bethalto Police officer. The squad captured the Olin Trap & Skeet League championship. There is both a fall and spring season for the trap participants.

Shank, a school resource officer, has been CM's head coach since the spring of 2020. He said there were 22 kids on the roster and CM had two teams. He said the keys to the trap season process are teaching safety, having fun, and striving for personal improvement.

“I am really proud of the team,” he said. “Those on the team are all really dedicated. They practice every Sunday and pay for some of their own things. We have fundraisers to try to keep their costs down as much as we can.”

Shank said Alton and Bethalto both have two teams, East Alton-Wood River, Marquette Catholic, and Carrollton also had teams in the league. Bethalto’s Claybusters posted a 19-1 mark overall, the Oiler gold team was 17-3, MCHS was 11-9 and Alton High was 10-10.

Those on the Bethalto Claybusters roster were Wyatt Williams, Andrew Hayden, Darren Cox, Vinny Pizzo, Jarrett Lamb, Bryaden Arview, Nolan Paslay, Caleb Becker, and Lucas Lenger.

On the Bethalto Claybusters roster were Lucas Lenger, Ian Lamb, Jose Estada, Kadin Thompson, Nicholas Werts, Lincoln Unthank, Damian Newingham, Brody Johnson, Gracie Zeigenbein, Scott Jansen, Riley Lamb, Gabrella Moore, Clark Bloodworth, Brody Johnson, and Marty Lawrence.

Alton’s top performers were Logan Conrad, Stephen Whiteside, David Reese, Logan Davis, and Colton Wendle. Some of Carrollton’s top performers were John Vandersand, Jude Varble, Cara Whitlock, and Caleb Gourley. Leading the Oilers were Bobby Schaaf, Abby Williams, Logan Bourbon, Evan Baker, Hunter Smith, Ericka Meiser, and Melina Luebbert. Top MCHS performers were Christian Maag, Justin McCarthy, Aden Rulo, Adam Elik, and Thomas Masterson. Other top Alton performers were Cole Kribs, Alec Schmieder, Patrick Riney, William Beiser, and Myra Trammel.

