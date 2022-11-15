GODFREY – Bethalto Superintendent Jill Griffin is the newest member of the Lewis and Clark Community College Board of Trustees.

Griffin was sworn in during the Board’s regular meeting, Tuesday, Nov. 15, and will finish out the term of former chairperson David Heyen, which runs through April 2023. Griffin plans to run in the April election to maintain her position on the Board.

“I have a genuine passion and enthusiasm for this work, as I’ve seen the power of education and its ability to transform lives,” Griffin said. “My education has opened doors for me that I never thought possible, and I believe in providing the same access and opportunity for all students interested in a post-secondary pathway. I am excited to be a part of the vision and opportunity that I believe exists at Lewis and Clark Community College. I want to assist in moving that vision forward on behalf of all L&C students.”

Griffin has served the Bethalto School District as superintendent for the past seven years, and as assistant superintendent and curriculum director there during the six years prior. She has also worked as a building principal, classroom teacher, reading specialist, and softball coach.

Her extensive experience in K-12 education also includes strategic planning, human relations, union relations, bond issuance for building projects, grant writing, professional development, legal compliance, educational leadership, and communication with all district stakeholders.

Griffin holds a doctorate in education and currently serves as vice president of the Southwest Region Illinois Association of School Administrators (SWIASA).

“I am delighted at the Board’s selection of Dr. Jill Griffin to fill the open trustee position, and I know the knowledge and understanding of academia and higher education she will bring to the Board will be an asset,” said L&C President Ken Trzaska. “It has been exciting to work with Civic Memorial to identify ways to expand our partnership and provide access to Bethalto students. I truly look forward to continuing to expand our collaboration in support of student success.”

Heyen submitted his resignation prior to the October board meeting, after which the Board of Trustees advertised the opening on social media, the college’s website and as a local news release. Letters of interest and resumes were solicited for Board review over the course of the month, and Griffin was chosen for the appointment after an interview process.

“The trustees are grateful that we received many applications from members of the community who were interested in the success of Lewis and Clark; we are especially excited that Dr. Griffin was one of those applicants,” said L&C Board Chair Julie Johnson. “After interviewing all the applicants, the Board agreed that her background and expertise in the education field, and specifically in our district, best suited her to fill the board vacancy at this time. The Board looks forward to continuing to make Lewis and Clark the best it can be – now with Dr. Griffin’s assistance.”

