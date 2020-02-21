EDWARDSVILLE – A Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy (SOP) student team achieved first place in the Student National Pharmaceutical Association’s (SNPhA) Regional Clinical Skills Competition. The duo edged out 35 other teams competing from the region’s 30 states during the 2020 SNPhA Regional Conference held Feb. 14-16 in Lexington, KY.

SOP third-year students Alex Hagans, of Staunton, and Jacob Troeckler, of Bethalto, exhibited their pharmaceutical knowledge skills through the patient case review and patient counseling competition. They were given five minutes each to review a patient case scenario and conduct a counseling session about the patient’s prescribed medications, over-the-counter medications, and lifestyle modifications.

“We are still shocked to have won, as there were a number of competitive teams from across the country that competed against us,” noted Hagans. “It was a great overall experience, and we are honored to have represented the SIUE School of Pharmacy. We couldn’t have accomplished this feat without the support of our SNPhA chapter president Brittany Vordtriede and others who attended the conference with us.”

“It was fun to compete with other teams in a real life-based scenario,” added Troeckler. “We are given plenty of practice and experience in our courses at SIUE to be strong competitors in this type of activity.”

Participation in such clinical skills competitions helps student members apply, and further develop their leadership and professional skills.

“I am extremely proud of Jacob and Alex for representing our school and SNPhA chapter on a national level and rising to the top in such a competitive event,” said chapter advisor Lakesha Butler, PharmD, clinical professor in the Department of Pharmacy Practice. “Our SIUE pharmacy students continue to shine bright, which is a testament to their high caliber and hard work. As SNPhA members, Jacob and Alex have consistently participated in various community outreach events showcasing their passion for serving others, especially underserved populations. During this particular competition, they were able to showcase their academic knowledge and passion for clinical pharmacy.”

As the top finishers in the regional competition, Hagans and Troeckler next plan to compete at the 2020 NPhA/SNPhA National Convention being held July 31-Aug. 3 in New Orleans.

Today’s pharmacists improve patients’ lives through the medication and education they provide. Dedicated to developing a community of caring pharmacists, the SIUE School of Pharmacy curriculum is nationally recognized as a model that offers students a unique combination of classroom education, research, community service and patient care. The School of Pharmacy’s areas of excellence include a drug design and discovery core; pediatric practice; chronic pain research and practice; and diabetes research and practice. As the only downstate Illinois pharmacy doctorate program, the SIUE School of Pharmacy is addressing the growing need for highly trained pharmacists in a rapidly growing field.

