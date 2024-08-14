BETHALTO - Bethalto Community Unit School District #8 students and teachers returned to class on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024.

It was an exciting morning at Civic Memorial High School, Bethalto East Primary School and the other schools within the district as students arrived for their first day back after summer vacation. Superintendent Dr. Jill Griffin said she was eager to see students in the schools again.

“We are excited to welcome students back to Eagle Nation,” Griffin said. “The staff has been working diligently to prepare the buildings and classrooms for their arrival and we hope to have a great first day across the district.”

Civic Memorial Principal Justin Newell welcomed high school students with a bullhorn, encouraging them to have a good first day as they arrived. He noted that he is looking forward to a successful school year.

“We’re incredibly excited to kick off the new school year at Civic Memorial High School!” Newell said. “Our staff is eager to welcome our students back and build upon the tremendous successes and gains we achieved last year. With our new ‘All In’ theme, we’re committed to fostering a culture of inclusivity, engagement, and excellence in everything we do. This year, we’re going All IN to ensure that every student has the support and opportunities they need to succeed, both in and out of the classroom.”

Christine Pavlinek, the new principal at Bethalto East, echoed Newell and added that she can’t wait to begin the year as an Eagle. She said the staff and teachers have had a great few days of preparation, and they are excited to kick off the school year now that students have returned.

“As the new principal of Bethalto East Elementary, I’m thrilled to start the school year with Eagle Nation!” she said. “The staff have been amazing, and we’ve had a fantastic two opening days. With solid plans in place, we’re committed to continuing our Promising Practices as we build toward becoming a Model PLC School. We’re excited to welcome our students and are looking forward to a great year of learning together.”

Welcome back, Eagles!

