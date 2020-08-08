ST. LOUIS - Schnucks announced it learned today that a teammate at the Bethalto Schnucks store at 72 Airport Drive tested positive for COVID-19.

The teammate, who had been at work on Aug. 4, is now quarantined at home.

"We hope you will join us with sending best wishes to him for a full recovery," Schnucks said in a statement. "We are sharing the news with you, our loyal Bethalto customers, so you can be aware of the measures we are taking to protect you and our teammates during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"Upon learning the diagnosis, we immediately took steps at the store to sanitize and perform an extensive cleaning. Our store is open and ready for our customers, and we are continuing to follow all guidance from local, state and federal health authorities."

