BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police Department has requested help about a recent residential burglary on Home Street, which is just west of the Metro / Chateau Apartment Complex in Bethalto.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The burglary occurred at 7:50 p.m. on Jan. 30, 2020.

Article continues after sponsor message

The suspect appears to be a thin, younger male with a shaved or bald head.

Anyone with information on this subject's identity or information about the burglary is asked to contact the Bethalto Police Department (618-377-5266) or message the department on Facebook.

More like this:

Brighton, Granite City Men Charged In Burglary Case Involving Stolen Tools
Feb 27, 2025
Alton Police Investigating Burglary At Funky Cards and Collectibles
Mar 13, 2025
Alton Man Accused Of Wood River Burglary, Firearm Theft
6 days ago
Three From Wood River Face Theft, Burglary-Related Charges
Feb 27, 2025
Granite City Man Charged With String Of Auto Burglaries
Today

 