BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police Department has requested help about a recent residential burglary on Home Street, which is just west of the Metro / Chateau Apartment Complex in Bethalto.

The burglary occurred at 7:50 p.m. on Jan. 30, 2020.

Article continues after sponsor message

The suspect appears to be a thin, younger male with a shaved or bald head.

Anyone with information on this subject's identity or information about the burglary is asked to contact the Bethalto Police Department (618-377-5266) or message the department on Facebook.

More like this: