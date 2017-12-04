BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police Department is seeking a third suspect following a Nov. 27, 2017, attempted armed robbery in the 100 block of Surrey Lane.

Diangelo J. Russell, 19, of the 2200 block of Holman Street in Alton was apprehended by the Bethalto Police Department immediately following the incident, and was treated for wounds sustained during the attempted robbery at the police station. Fabian T. Brooks, 18, of the 3500 block of California Avenue was apprehended on Nov. 29, 2017, by the Alton Police Department. A third suspect, Dezhaune A. Delk, 18, also of the 2200 block of Holman in Alton, is still at large, Bethalto Police Deputy Chief Craig Welch said Monday.

Charges against the two men in custody include one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 Felony, and attempted armed robbery, also a Class 1 Felony. Both men in custody are being held on bonds of $100,000. When captured, Welch said Delk will face similar charges.

These charges stem from the November incident, during which Russell allegedly tried to force entry into a residence on Surrey Lane. A resident and guest were in the residence at the time, and disarmed Russell, who police said had a pistol, which was actually a CO2-powered BB gun.

However, real shots were fired from outside the residence toward the door, police said, using bullet holes and shell casings as evidence. While Russell was detained at the scene by the resident and guest, who flagged approaching police cars responding to a call for shots fired, the other two men allegedly escaped by car.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Delk is asked to contact the Bethalto Police Department at (618) 377-5266.

