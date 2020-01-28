BETHALTO - Trimpe Middle School in Bethalto on Tuesday morning investigated what was described as "a non-credible threat” by Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon and normal safety procedures were put in place by the school district with heightened law enforcement presence.

The message was relayed electronically, Dixon said.

“Safety precautions were put in place, but it didn’t hamper anyone’s ability to do things,” Chief Dixon said. “Education continued as normal. Obviously, we treat all these types of incidents seriously. We take protecting the kids very seriously. The police department and school officials determined this was not the type of threat that deemed extremely credible.”

Dixon added that the situation continues to be evaluated by the school administration and police department to determine if it will be treated as a criminal offense.

