BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police reported today a home invasion attempt took place in the 100 block of West Corbin Street around 9 p.m. Thursday.

A call came into the police department that two unknown individuals attempted to enter the home on West Corbin.

“No one was injured and there was a brief struggle and the subjects fled shortly after the confrontation started,” Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon said. “A person reported one of the subjects who tried to enter was armed with a gun.”

Bethalto Police immediately contacted Madison County to assist with a canine unit. Bethalto Police is investigating the home invasion attempt and seeking any video of neighbors or information the public might have in the case.

The two suspects were described as younger individuals in their late teens.

Anyone with any information should contact the Bethalto Police Department at (618) 377-5266.Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

