BETHALTO - Bethalto Police Department has received a significant $400 donation from Aimee Long, owner of The Bonar Boutique at 1133 East Airline Drive, to be used by the department during this year's Christmas season.

"The donation will be used to provide Christmas gifts and goods to area residents in need," Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon said. "Our region is truly fortunate to be blessed by numerous giving and compassionate people like Aimee, who are always looking for ways to improve and support our community.

"We at the Bethalto Police Department appreciate your support and will do all we can to pay it forward. Thank you Aimee."

