BETHALTO - Jared and Tabitha Kloempken came into the Bethalto Police Department today unprompted and announced that they would like to donate to the Bethalto Police Department Christmas for All event, Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon said. The Bethalto Police were nearly overwhelmed with their donation of $3,150. "The Kloempkens didn't ask for any recognition and were clearly just donating to the program to pay good fortune forward, expressing a true desire to help those in need, but I wanted to publicly tell them to thank you on behalf of all the children that will experience the true joy of the holiday season because of their generosity," Chief Dixon said. "I have said it many times before, but it can't be said enough, we are truly fortunate to live in such a caring and giving community. This donation brings the total raised funds for this year's event to $12,500. "Last year we raised more than $17,000 and were able to help more than 75 children in Bethalto, Moro, Meadowbrook, Cottage Hills, and the surrounding areas have a Christmas they'll never forget and hope to help as many or more this year. To do that, we need your help." Dixon continued and said: "We are currently accepting requests and/or receiving recommendations from the public of Bethalto area children/families who could use assistance this year in meeting their holiday needs. All requests, recommendations, and donations should be made through Chief Mike Dixon via Facebook Messenger, email (mdixon@bethaltopolice.org), in person at the Bethalto Police Department, by calling 618-377-5266 ext. 7, or mail to Bethalto Police Department C/O Chief Mike Dixon, 213 N. Prairie Street, Bethalto, Il. 62010. "Thanks to everyone who supports this amazing program, which provides to those most in need in the Bethalto school district/region during the holiday season," Chief Dixon said.