BETHALTO – Bethalto Police Department on Monday investigated two students who posted a video on social media at the end of the school day where one of the students about bringing a gun to school in the future.

The Bethalto Police Department said it then promptly alerted Civic Memorial High School and Bethalto Community Unit School District #8 about the situation and looked into the situation.

Bethalto Police made a statement that it has confidence that this posting is a hoax and the participants did not intend to commit an act of violence. The students involved have been contacted and their families are cooperating with police, the Bethalto Police said.

The Bethalto Police added that the students involved will not be in school while Bethalto Police and Bethalto Community Unit School District 8 continues to investigate the situation. Out of an abundance of caution, Bethalto Police said it will have an increased presence at CMHS during the coming days.

