BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police obtained warrants for the person believed to be the second offender in the February 15, 2022, burglary at the Bethalto Walgreens. Today Felony charges of Burglary and Retail Theft Over $300 were issued by State's Attorney Thomas Haine's Office against:

KEVIN D. LACEY

M/B AGE 32

SPRINGFIELD, IL.

Judge Slemer set Lacey's bond at $50,000. Lacey is actively wanted on this charge and currently being sought by police.

"Mr. Lacey, I kept my word that I'd let you know when we got the warrant, now you do the right thing and turn yourself in," Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon said. "In the event, you choose not to do that I want you to know that I'll be making the United States Marshall's Service aware of the issuance of this warrant as well.

"I'd again warn anyone choosing to commit these kinds of crimes to know the Village of Bethalto is not the place to do it. This police department will do everything within our powers to apprehend and deter offenders who choose to victimize our businesses or our community members."

It is important to remember that criminal charges are based upon probable cause only and are not proof of guilt. This defendant and all others are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

This Is The Original Bethalto Police Release On This Situation:

ORGANIZED RETAIL THEFT EFFORT DISRUPTED / ONE CHARGED AND ONE BEING SOUGHT.

The following subject was charged today in Madison County Circuit Court with a felony count of Burglary:

ROBERT T. YATES

MALE AGE: 29

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS

Chief Dixon said the following:

"The charge stems from a call of suspicious subjects at the Bethalto Walgreens, that came in at 6:39 p.m. on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. Employees reported that Yates along with a second unknown B/M had unlawfully entered a secured area of the store, which leads to where they maintain their high-end liquor. Shortly after officers entered the store, the unknown B/M exited the restricted area with numerous bottles of liquor in his hands and began fleeing from officers. While fleeing the B/M recklessly ran past shoppers, one of which had a 1-year-old child in their shopping cart. As he ran past the cart one of the bottles, he was carrying struck the child in the face and head. The child was examined at the scene and later seen by a physician and at this point fortunately appears to only have minor injuries. Officers chased this fleeing subject through the parking lot to a vehicle, which he entered and recklessly fled the area in.

"Officers located Yates shortly thereafter near Burger King and took him into custody.

Yates is in the custody of the Madison County Jail, in lieu of a $50,000 bond which was set by The Honorable Judge Janet Heflin.

"As far as the second subject is concerned, I want you to know that my officers will diligently do all they can to identify, charge and apprehend you. You can keep watch on our Facebook Page, and I’ll make sure to let you know when we get the warrant for your arrest."

