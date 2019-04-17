BETHALTO - Bethalto Police made an arrest of three individuals early Wednesday morning on various charges listed below.

These were the charges:

William E. Atkins: Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance - Released pending laboratory results, FTA Warrant Macoupin County - Being held with a bond.

Deborah A. Benton-Atkins: Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance - Released pending laboratory results.

Gail A. Davis: FTA Warrant Madison County - Being held on bond.

During the early morning of Wednesday, April 17, 2019, the Bethalto Police said it acted upon information from intelligence gathering of illegal drug activity, ongoing investigations, and information sharing with area Police Departments of a possible illegal drug delivery involving William E. Atkins, age 35, and Deborah A. Benton-Atkins, age 32, both of the 200 block of Olive Street, Brighton.

Officers made contact with both individuals in a vehicle in the 100 block of East Grace Street in Bethalto. During the investigation, it was found that William Atkins had an outstanding warrant from Macoupin County Sheriff's Office.

A third occupant of the vehicle, Gail A. Davis, age 32 of the 14000 block of Fillmore Trail, Hillsboro, had an outstanding warrant from Madison County. After a K-9 Alert on the vehicle, officers conducted a search of the vehicle. During the search officers located 43 pills of suspected Oxycodone wrapped in a cellophane wrapper and approximately 4 grams of suspected methamphetamine Bethalto Police said. All subjects were taken into custody.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

