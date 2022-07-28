BETHALTO - Bethalto Police Department and the Madison County Sheriff's Office teamed again this week to conduct a covert investigation in the village that resulted in the execution of a search warrant and seizure of narcotics. On the morning of July 26, officers from both departments executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Terrace in Bethalto and seized suspected cocaine, packaging materials, and currency.

In addition to the noted seizures, additional evidence was seized from the home that was linked to an illegally possessed firearm Bethalto Officers seized during a traffic stop on July 11, 2022.

Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon said: "One male occupant of the home and a guest were taken into custody at the scene. The guest was questioned and released with the male occupant being detained on probable cause developed in the investigation.

"The facts of the investigations were presented to Madison County State's Attorney Thomas Haine’s Office today, which drafted charges against the individual who was taken into custody at the time of the search warrant execution.

"The suspect was charged with Unlawful Possession with intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Cocaine) as well as Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons. The man is Steven M. Tite, of Bethalto."

"The warrant and information were issued and signed by The Honorable Judge Ronald Slemer, who set Tite’s bond at $100,000. At the time of this post, Tite was still being held in the Madison County Jail in lieu of bond."

It is important to remember that all defendants, including Mr. Tite, are innocent until proven guilty. The issuance of charges in this and all other cases are based upon probable cause and are not indicative of guilt, but merely an accusation. The defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

As always community members are encouraged to message us on Facebook or call anonymously (618-377-5266 Ext.1) to report criminal activity occurring in the Village.

