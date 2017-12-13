BETHALTO - Four subjects have been charged with burglary in Madison County.

At 11:45 p.m. on Dec. 11, 2017, the owner of Go 2 Storage at 200 Rue Des Chateau reported he was observing live video surveillance of his facility and saw unauthorized people making entry into storage units on the property.

Bethalto Police responded and intercepted the suspects after they had entered their vehicle and tried to flee the area. Bethalto Patrol Officers conducted an investigation and recovered multiple pieces of property from the suspect vehicle. Several tenants of Go 2 Storage provided evidence that their units had been broken into, and that they are the rightful owners of the recovered property.

The four occupants of the suspect vehicle were arrested and the vehicle was towed away. The suspects were held at Bethalto Police as further investigation was conducted.

Article continues after sponsor message

Bethalto Police said each suspect was charged with four counts of Burglary (Class 2 Felony) by the Madison County State’s Attorney on Wednesday, December 13, 2017.

Bethalto Police reminded that defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty.

A $70,000 bond for each subject was set by the Honorable Neil Schroeder of the 3rd Judicial Circuit Court in Madison County. All four were transported to Madison County Jail where they are being held until they post bond.

The following people have been charged:

Mark A. French, male age 39 of 8400 block Ridge Rd., Baldwin, IL

Wayne E. Knight, male age 40 of 2700 block Harvard, Collinsville, IL

Kellie L. Jarrett, female age 47 of 2700 block Harvard, Collinsville, IL

Derrick W. Stover, male age 32 of 100 block Suzanne Ct., Caseyville, IL

More like this: