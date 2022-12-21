BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police Department today announced methamphetamine charges for two suspects in Madison County Circuit Court.

ROBERT D. HAMOR

M/W AGE: 57

(Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine 15 to 100 grams (Class X Felony)

SAVANA N. PARTRIDGE

F/W AGE: 32

(Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine 5 to 15 grams (Class 1 Felony).

The charges stem from a traffic stop for registration-related offenses that was conducted by a Bethalto Police Officer at 11:16 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, off Airline Drive. During the traffic stop and the ensuing investigation officers located and seized multiple packages of suspected methamphetamine. The two subjects were taken into custody and transported to the Madison County Jail where they were held pending a presentation of facts to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Judge Slemer signed and issued the warrants/information, setting Hamor’s bond at $100,000 and Partridge’s bond at $50,000, 10% applies. At the time of this posting, both subjects were still in the custody of the Madison County Jail.

Both Hamor and Partridge are innocent of the charge(s) noted in this post until proven guilty in a court of law. The issuance of a charge(s) or a warrant are based solely upon probable cause and are not proof of guilt. The information provided is a public record aimed to keep our community informed of this agency’s activities and the offenses being investigated within their community.

