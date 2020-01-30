BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police Department was highly visible Thursday morning in the 400 block of Sheridan Street executing a search warrant.

“This is part of an ongoing investigation that occurred overnight,” Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon said.

Chief Dixon said various officers are involved in the situation and it is related to a narcotics investigation.

Dixon said more information will be released soon with precise details of the matter, and also possible charges.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

