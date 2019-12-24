BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police Department discovered a large amount of currency this week and wants to get it back to the rightful owner before Christmas is here.

"The Bethalto Police Department took a report of found currency this week and wants to get it back to the rightful owner," Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon said. "I know many will joke and say it's mine, but the owner is going to have to prove it is his/hers, which will be easy in this case based upon the facts surrounding the discovery. If you or someone you know is distraught over losing a substantial amount of U.S. currency while in the Bethalto area during the last couple of days please contact the Bethalto Police Department.

"I'll include a warning with this post that if someone would falsely attempt to claim ownership they will be prosecuted for multiple felony offenses. The rightly owner should have ready for review records to prove it is theirs, such as bank statements, paycheck stubs, etc. Those records along with video evidence in the case will be used to verify ownership."

Contact 618-377-5266 if this is your money or if you know the person.

