BETHALTO - A woman is being sought for questioning in connection to a fraudulent credit card case. A victim reported a lost wallet in Bethalto and then the credit card was used.

Anyone having any information on her identity is asked to contact the Bethalto Police Department at 618-377-5266 or may simply send a message here on Facebook with any information related to the woman's identity.

If you wish to remain anonymous simply make that known when you call or in your message and you will not be named in any police report. As usual, any and all assistance is appreciated.

