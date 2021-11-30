BETHALTO - Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon said they received a weekend report about a couple of individuals looking into cars who also approached homes in the areas of Schreiber Farms and Patriots Crossing. The individuals wore masks and carried flashlights on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Chief Dixon said an area resident gave chase to one of the subjects but lost sight of him in the area of Parkside Subdivision. The chief added that if anyone knows anything about subjects involved in this situation, to give the Bethalto Police Department a call at (618) 377-5266.

The subjects in the neighborhoods caused Chief Dixon to put out a reminder to residents about potential break-ins.

"This is a reminder to everyone in our community to help us deter vehicle break-ins by keeping your vehicles locked and reporting suspicious subjects seen approaching homes and vehicles during the overnight hours, as it happens and via 911," the chief said. "By working together, we are making a difference and keeping our community a safer place, while sending a message to those involved in this type of behavior to avoid our village."

