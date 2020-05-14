BETHALTO - Bethalto Police Department Chief Mike Dixon today issued some information on its Facebook page about businesses who decide to disobey the Governor's Executive Order and also some info about masks.

Article continues after sponsor message



"As a follow up to the decision of Madison County to open up the County today, businesses intending to disobey the Governors Executive Order, are strongly encouraged to first consult with their Attorney(s), Insurance Companies, and any Licensing Authorities they fall under before doing so; and should keep in mind that they could be subjected to state sanctions if they choose to violating the Governor's order," he said. "This is not offered as support for or against any order's or opinions, but simply as suggestions to local businesses considering disobeying the Governor's Executive Order.

"In addition, I'd encourage everyone to please do all they can to still maintain safe social distancing practices, wear a mask if physically possible when you're unable to practice safe social distancing, avoid large crowds, comply with request of business owners when patronizing their business, and contact your doctor immediately if you have any signs or symptoms of the virus."

Chief Dixon said as always the Bethalto Police Department is here for our businesses and community members if you need assistance with these or any other matters.

More like this: