BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police announced on Monday a subject has been charged and is in custody for multiple felonies.

Brandon S. Tate, 35, was charged today in Madison County Circuit Court with felony charges of Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felony, Possession of a Firearm with Defaced Serial Number, two (2) counts of Resisting a Peace Officer Resulting in Injury, Criminal Damage to Government Supported Property, Escape, and Misdemeanor Criminal Damage to Property:

Members of the Bethalto Police Department’s Patrol Division contacted Tate in the 200 block of Prairie Street, during the late afternoon hours of Friday, March 6, 2020, in response to a suspicious person report from earlier in the day. During the contact, Tate fled from patrol officers on foot but was quickly taken into custody after he ran through a home’s backyard privacy fence on Prairie Street. Tate, who is on parole, and a convicted felon, was found to be armed with a semi-automatic pistol.

Tate was handcuffed and secured in a Bethalto Squad Car, while officers searched the vehicle he had been driving earlier in the day. As officers were searching the vehicle in question Tate damaged the squad car door and was able to escape, fleeing on foot. Chief Dixon pursued Tate into the 100 block of Central Street, where he was taken into custody after a short struggle. Two officers received minor injuries during the arrest efforts.

