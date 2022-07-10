Store surveillance of David G. Stone.

BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police Department provided an update after its June 21, 2022, post on Facebook and on Riverbender.com and thanked the public for charges being issued against an East Alton man.

David G. StoneBethalto Police said Friday a Felony Retail Theft charge and warrant were issued in Madison County Circuit Court against:

DAVID G. STONE

M/W AGE 34

400 BLOCK OF COBB ST.

EAST ALTON, IL.

"The charge was issued in connection with our June 21, 2022, post related to an attempted theft of a lawn mower from an area business," the Bethalto Police said. "After making the post we received information that ultimately led to the issuance of the charge/warrant. We want to thank our Facebook viewers and followers as usual, as you’ve helped us solve several cases over the past couple of years. We greatly appreciate the region's support of local law enforcement, and your willingness to help us keep our community safe.

"Mr. Stone, you’re free to turn yourself in at the Bethalto Police Department or the department nearest your current location. Your bond has been set at $25,000 by the Honorable Judge Ronald Slemer. If you need transportation give us a call (618) 377-5266 and we’ll have an officer come pick you up."

It is important to remember that all defendants, including Mr. Stone, are innocent until proven guilty. The issuance of charges in this and all other cases are based upon probable cause and are not indicative of guilt, but merely an accusation. The defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

