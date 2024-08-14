BETHALTO — At the recent Bethalto Village Board meeting, Sgt. Jack Wofford and Ptl. Daymond Lynn were honored by Chief Jason Lamb for their exemplary conduct during a shooting incident in East Alton in May.

The officers were recognized for their assistance to the East Alton Police Department during a shooting investigation, where the suspect fired at officers and subsequently took their own life.

The incident required swift and decisive action, and both officers demonstrated composure and excellence throughout the quickly evolving situation.

Chief Lamb commended Sgt. Wofford and Ptl. Lynn for their bravery and professionalism.

"The Bethalto Police Department and Village are fortunate to have officers willing to face such challenging circumstances with such composure," Lamb said.

The recognition underscores the dedication and readiness of local law enforcement to respond effectively in critical situations.

