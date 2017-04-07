BETHALTO - Incumbent Village of Bethalto Mayor Alan Winslow was beaming at the outpouring of voter support he received Tuesday in the election in his race against challenger Tom Anderson.

Winslow garnered 1,065 votes of the 1,434 votes in the election and was a clear winner Tuesday. Wednesday, he said he was thankful to his vast amount of supporters and looking ahead to the future.

"I am very pleased with it," he said of how the election turned out for him. "We had quite a few out helping during election with signs letters and phone calls and just talking to people. Between that and just the number of people who came out to vote for me, I am very grateful."

Winslow admitted he had been on pins and needles during the last week of the campaign waiting for Election Day and was "very glad it is finally over."

"To me, you campaign based on what you can provide the people," he said. "I don’t much go for the negative campaigning.

"To me, the great thing about this and why I am so grateful is the people of the village gave me another four years in office as mayor. We have so many projects we have been working on for so long that are all coming to fruition. I think 2017 is actually going to be fun for me, but a great year for the community as far as enhancements. The Splash Pad will start construction within the next two months.

"We will also start the first phase of adding the trail system to connect us to areas throughout Madison County. We have some road work we will be doing this and this will be the first year we actually start laying pavement instead of doing oil and chip work. We have been trying to get done past four years and finally, it will happen this year. The roads will be so much nicer, long-lasting with low maintenance.

Winslow said a "really big issue" will be work on the sanitary and storm sewers.

"Our Public Works Department has made great headway so far in the storm sewers area and are far ahead of where we thought they would be. The public works director, Rod Cheatham has done a remarkable job of coordinating multiple projects at the same time and his staff have responded very well to the challenges. The public works department is probably working at the highest efficiency level I have ever seen."

Builders are recognizing that the Village of Bethalto is a good place to live and raise a family with its solid schools, low crime rates and future looking bright for the area.

"We had 20 new homes go up last year and we are really pleased with the direction things are going right now," Winslow said.

Winslow does not have any long-term plans right now beyond the four years in office and said in three years, he will make a decision of what he wants to do for the future.

"Right now, I am so excited and looking forward to the next few years, I think Bethalto will make a huge leap forward."