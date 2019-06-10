Bethalto Mayor Alan Winslow Provides Phone Switch Info
June 10, 2019 3:35 PM
Bethalto Mayor Alan Winslow today released the following information about a phone service switch.
"On Tuesday June 11 Bethalto Village is switching phone service to a new provider. Non-Emergency numbers may be out of service at varying times between 9A and 1P.
"This includes Village Hall, Police and Fire Departments, and Public Works. This switch over will NOT affect 9-1-1 Service."