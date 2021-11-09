ST. LOUIS COUNTY - A Bethalto man - David E. Jones - is set to make an initial appearance at 8 a.m. on Dec. 1, for the charge of Statutory Sodomy - 2nd Degree and an Incest charge in Missouri.

Melissa Gilliam, the prosecuting attorney of St. Francois County, filed the charges in the case.

The court file says the alleged charges come from an incident on August 2, 2019, and Missouri St. Francois State Park Police is listed as the arresting agency. A report states a female reported the alleged crime that took place on a camping trip in the summer of 2019. He was ordered with pre-trial monitoring while free on bond and to have no contact with the victim during this time.

The man previously posted a $50,000 bond.