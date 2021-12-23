BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police announced a series of charges against a man after a 911 call of a domestic disturbance at a home in the evening hours of Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

Michael A. Proffer, 23, o the 100 block of Wesley Drive in Bethalto, was charged by Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas Haine with a Class 2 Felony of Aggravated Domestic Battery, a Class 4 Felony of Aggravated Assault to a Police Officer, and a Class A Misdemeanor of Animal Cruelty.;

The Bethalto Police said the charges stem from an investigation into a 911 call of a domestic disturbance at Proffer’s home during the evening hours of 12/21/21. Bethalto Officers were assisted by Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies, East Alton, South Roxana, Hartford, and Wood River officers during the investigation. The investigation focused on Proffer allegedly strangling a household member and cruelly treating a 7-week-old puppy, by kicking its carrier and swinging the carrier around more than once with the puppy inside of it.

"Upon officer’s initial contact with Proffer, he reportedly approached them while swinging a police-style expandable baton. The officers disengaged contact with Proffer to avoid an escalation, calling for additional units. Proffer was ultimately taken into custody and transported to the Madison County Jail."

The warrant was issued by the Honorable Judge Janet Heflin, who set the bond at $75,000.00. At the time, Proffer was still in the custody of the Madison County Jail.

All defendants to include the one charged in this matter are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The issuance of charges is based upon probable cause, which is not an indication of guilt.

