BETHALTO - Dustin Tepen, 27, of 408, N. Prairie St., Bethalto, faces a felony charge of Aggravated Arson following an incident reported to police via 911 at 2:52 a.m. on Dec. 16.

"Officers investigating the matter developed probable cause for the arrest of Tepen, who purportedly set an object on fire in the residence, trying to burn the home down, with other occupants inside," the Bethalto Police Department said in a statement. "The fire was extinguished by another occupant before causing major damage and no one was physically injured as a result of the fire or the disturbance."

Tepen’s bond was set at $300,000.00 by the honorable Judge Richard Tognarelli.

