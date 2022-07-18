ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO - A Bethalto man - David E. Jones - entered guilty pleas for the charge of Statutory Sodomy - 2nd Degree and an Incest charge in Missouri on Friday, July 15, 2022.

The court file says the alleged charges come from an incident on August 2, 2019, and Missouri St. Francois State Park Police is listed as the arresting agency.

A report states the crimes for which he entered guilty pleas took place on a camping trip in the summer of 2019. He was ordered with pre-trial monitoring and to have no contact with the victim.