EDWARDSVILLE — A Bethalto man - Jeremy D. Leisgang - has entered a guilty plea to sexually assaulting four minors dating from 2016 to 2018, Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons said today.

Jeremy D. Leisgang (d.o.b. 02/03/89) was indicted on December 20, 2018 with 15 counts of Criminal Sexual Assault and 13 counts of Predatory Sexual Assault of a Child. The defendant pleaded guilty to four counts of Criminal Sexual Assault, Class 1 felonies.

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that the defendant had abused four victims, three juvenile females and one juvenile male, at his home beginning in 2016. Due to the age of the victims and the State’s Attorney’s desire to maintain their privacy, additional information regarding the victims will not be released.

State’s Attorney Gibbons thanked his Assistant State’s Attorney Kathleen Nolan, head of the office’s Children’s Justice Division and Assistant State’s Attorney Ali Foley, the Pontoon Beach Police Department, Bethalto Police Department, Department of Children and Family Services, the Madison County Child Advocacy Center, and medical personnel for providing immediate assistance in ensuring a critical investigation and the safety of the victims.

“This was a very difficult case for everyone involved. Our victims are brave children who did not deserve these sickening acts. We will do all we can do to protect the welfare of our children from the inhumane predators in society. Family members of the victims showed great courage today while sharing the trauma the defendant’s actions have left on the family,” Gibbons said.

Leisgang’s guilty plea was accepted by Judge Janet Heflin. The defendant will be sentenced to 40 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Truth in sentencing applies. The defendant will be required to serve 85 percent of the sentence imposed. The defendant will also be subjected to a mandatory supervised release period of three years up to natural life.

