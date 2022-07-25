BETHALTO - Christopher J. Wicker, 51, of the 200 block of Lakeside Drive, Bethalto, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine and a charge of Battery, by Bethalto Police.

Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon said the charges stem from an investigation into a report of a subject being battered in Old Oak Trailer Park, 100 Wesley Drive, East Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

"An officer responded and met with the reported victim who told them that Wicker physically threw her out of the home she has been living in, which caused her minor injuries," the chief said. "Officers located Wicker shortly thereafter and took him into custody for battery. Wicker was found to be in possession less than 5 grams of methamphetamine at the time of his arrest.

"He was taken into custody and transported to the Madison County Jail, where he is being held in lieu of a $15,000 bond on the charges, as set by the Honorable Judge Janet Heflin."

It is important to remember that all defendants, including Mr. Wicker, are innocent until proven guilty. The issuance of charges in this and all other cases are based upon probable cause and are not indicative of guilt, but merely an accusation. The defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

More like this: