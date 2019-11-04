BETHALTO - The Village of Bethalto issued a public service announcement Monday morning that police officers and the animal control officer have been receiving an unusually high number of calls related to raccoons that appear to be suffering from Distemper.

"Distemper is a viral infection that affects raccoons, foxes, coyotes, skunks and non-vaccinated canines," the Village of Bethalto said in the release. "Animals suffering from the infection often become disoriented and wander aimlessly, and are often found out during the daytime hours, in and around our homes. The illness can cause these animals to become very lethargic and almost appear friendly, but they are not, and can quickly become very aggressive. Take this time to talk to your children about avoiding these animals if they wander into your yard or home."

The village said to call the police department if you find a raccoon acting unusual around your home. Do not approach the animal or try to handle it yourself, as it may result in injury. Call 618-377-5266 if you need assistance.

