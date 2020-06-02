BETHALTO - Tuesday was the first day since Illinois Secretary of State facilities have been open since March 16 because of the COVID-19 Pandemic and the Bethalto location was lined with people all the way down the road for service. The parking at the Secretary of State facility was sparse because of the large crowd of visitors.

A few parked in handicapped spots and near a nearby beauty shop and had to be asked to park elsewhere by authorities.

Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon encouraged those who are visiting the Secretary of State facilities exhibit patience and that it may take time right now to get in because of the backlog.

"If you are planning on going to any of the Secretary of States Offices (DMV) today or in the near future, especially the one in Bethalto, please bring with you some water, a light chair, an umbrella or sun screen, and a lot of patience as the line and wait are outside and are very long," Chief Dixon said. "Be aware also that many traffic-related offenses related to expired registration and licenses, etc., are not being enforced by law enforcement so you don't have to rush out today to get those issues taken care of."

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White said many transactions with the Secretary of State's office may be conducted online at cyberdriveillinois.com. Some of these services include:

Obtaining a duplicate driver's license or ID card.

Renewing a vehicle registration.

Obtaining a driver record abstract.

Renewing a standard driver's license with the Safe Driver Renewal program.

Filing Illinois Business Services documents such as incorporation and annual reports.

Customers with all issues involving administrative hearings may contact (312) 793-3722 or (217) 782-7065.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

