BETHALTO - Bethalto Fire Department and other fire agencies quickly responded to a heavy garage/house fire in the 300 block of Meadow in Bethalto around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control for the most part in quick fashion because of the rapid response.

Meadowbrook, Cottage Hills and Rosewood Heights joined the Bethalto Fire Department in the fire response.

Article continues after sponsor message

As of 7:53 a.m., firefighters were still fighting the fire, but it was under control for the most part.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: