BETHALTO - Bethalto Fire Department and other fire agencies quickly responded to a heavy garage/house fire in the 300 block of Meadow in Bethalto around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control for the most part in quick fashion because of the rapid response.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Meadowbrook, Cottage Hills and Rosewood Heights joined the Bethalto Fire Department in the fire response.

Article continues after sponsor message

As of 7:53 a.m., firefighters were still fighting the fire, but it was under control for the most part.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this:

Firefighters Tackle Major Brush Fire At Culp Lane Overpass
Mar 11, 2025
Firefighters Battle Box Alarm Blaze In East Alton Under Extreme Cold Conditions
Feb 20, 2025
Bethalto Man Faces 10 Child Pornography Charges
Apr 17, 2025
CM Illinois State Scholar/Tennis Standout Ryne Breyer Commits To Illinois College
Apr 22, 2025
Bethalto School District Staff Members Receive Golden Eagle Awards
6 days ago

 