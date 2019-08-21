BETHALTO - For 100 years, the Bethalto Homecoming on Labor Day Weekend has been a popular event. This year, with around 25 vendors, major bands, and several rides for families to participate in.

Article continues after sponsor message

Bethalto Fire Department uses this event to help raise money for the department. The fire department has a fish stand where they will be selling fish, fries, onion rings, soda, and water.

The fire department will also be selling t-shirts to raise money for the injured Bethalto firefighters, Captain Brian Buhs and Firefighter Alex Ocepek, who remain off work since March of this year. The price of the shirts is $20 and can be found at the fish stand during the homecoming.

The band lineup will be Whiskey Dixon which will play on Friday from 6-10 p.m. Then on Saturday Throw the Hornes will play from 6-10 p.m., On Sunday from 6-10 p.m. The Steve Ewing Band will play then to close out the homecoming on Monday Nightlife will play from 12-4 p.m.

More like this: