BETHALTO - Bethalto Fire Department and other fire agencies quickly responded to a heavy trailer fire in the 100 block of South Wesley Dr in Bethalto around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control for the most part in quick fashion because of the rapid response.

Cottage Hills and Rosewood Heights joined the Bethalto Fire Department in the fire response. While Meadowbrook manned Bethalto's station.

Bethalto Police Department and Alton Memorial Ambulance was also on scene.

