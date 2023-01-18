AMES, Iowa (January 18, 2023) – More than 10,200 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2022 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.

Students listed below are from your area.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, CLASS YEAR, CURRICULM

Bethalto, IL

Lin Michael Pizzo, 4, Interior Design

Article continues after sponsor message



Edwardsville, IL

Kurt Jacob Brase, 4, Agricultural Engineering

John Henry Hilker, 3, Aerospace Engineering

Adam Donald Walters, 4, Software Engineering



Glen Carbon, IL

Jack Francis Raffaelle, 4, Chemical Engineering

More like this: