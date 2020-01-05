BETHALTO - Bethalto Community Unit School District #8 announced Saturday that head girls basketball coach Jonathan Denney and assistant coach Julianne Greene have collectively decided to move their separate ways.

"It was brought to the attention of the school district administration that some events took place in the State Farm Classic Girls Basketball Tournament in Bloomington, IL., this past weekend involving Coach Jonathan Denney that need to be further investigated by the district," the district said in a release. "As a result of the alleged events, the school district administration conducted an investigation to determine exactly what transpired. Coach Jonathan Denney and Coach Greene have resigned their duties effective immediately.

"We appreciate their commitment to the CM girls basketball program over the years. Coach Jeff Ochs, Coach Jeff Durbin and Coach Adam Miller will lead the varsity and JV teams on an interim basis. Coach Makenzie Satterfield and Coach Megan Trost will continue their roles as freshman duties while expanding their duties to support the varsity and JV teams.

"We ask our school community to support our student-athletes and to keep their best interests in mind. Questions regarding this should be directed to the school district office."