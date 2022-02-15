BETHALTO/COLLINSVILLE - Bethalto School District 8 and Collinsville School District 10 made decisions at board meetings on Monday night to go mask optional.

Bethalto School Board President Todd Meiser said the board had to think "logically" about the decision.

Meiser also made a statement that it was good to get community feedback, but also the staff and immunocompromised students had to be taken into consideration in a change.

Bethalto School District Superintendent Jill Griffin told parents in a letter that she hopes to work together with everyone with the decision and also mentioned some students have health conditions that may require special circumstances. She also said masks will be required on school buses. The mandatory testing for unvaccinated staff also has stopped at Bethalto District 8.

A Sangamon County Judge last week ruled the mask mandate is unconstitutional and should be dropped.

Both Bethalto and Collinsville adopted the stance that the Center for Disease (CDC) guideline that the wearing of masks is strongly recommended, but will not require masks be worn by staff, students, and visitors in the schools.

Collinsville Superintendent Mark B. Skertich said the Board of Education approved the updated Return To Learn Plan and that the district with the changes, but still strongly recommends masks in the schools. He said district personnel will be in contact with impacted families to discuss varied mitigation strategies that may be used.

"It is important to note, masks are still required on school buses as public transportation guidelines are governed by Federal Regulations, therefore we ask students to carry a mask with them daily."

