BETHALTO – The first-ever Bethalto Christmas Village begins at 5 tonight, Friday, Nov. 25, and will run for three consecutive weekends.

The public is invited to experience the magic of the holiday season in Bethalto’s Central Park.

The Christmas Village will feature natural beauty decked out with festive lights, and decorated Christmas-themed cottages to view. Also there will be live entertainment, a live nativity, vendor booths for Christmas shopping and beautifully decorated Christmas trees.

“This is a very special event, one of the coordinators, Jane Ahaysay, said. “We just moved the cottages onto the park property today (Friday) and have six lit cottages with big Christmas scenes and big trees lit. We have lit 50 six-foot live trees. We have Santa and Mrs. Claus, food vendors, hot cocoa and coffee and are going to have a lot going on in wonderful scenic venues. We this is our inaugural event, but we want it to be every year. We hope to have good attendance each time.”

Jane Ahaysay and her husband, Gary, are the co-coordinators of the Bethalto Christmas Village.

The Bethalto Christmas Village Schedule is as follows from 5 to 9 p.m. each evening:

Nov. 25 & Nov. 26

Dec. 2 & Dec. 3

Dec. 9, 10 & 11

Dec. 16 & 17

