BETHALTO - The Alton Post 126 Junior American Legion baseball team was held to one run on seven hits in two games as Alton lost a doubleheader to Bethalto 2-0 in the first game and 2-1 in the second game, which was shortened to four innings because of rain, on Saturday at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

The Junior Legionnaires had a game scheduled on Tuesday against East St. Louis cancelled as the team continues to prepare for the upcoming playoffs, which start July 14.

In the first game, Bethalto scored the only two runs they would need in the opening inning, as two pitchers combined to scatter five hits, while both teams committed two errors each in the game.

Camden Siebert had a pair of hits to lead Post 126, while Drake Champlin, Ryan Postelwait and Jackson Dorris had the other hits on the day for the junior Legionnaires. Champlin also pitch magnificently, allowing two unearned runs on two hits while walking two and striking out 10.

Alton broke through in the first with a run, but Bethalto scored twice in the second to take a 2-1 lead, which would be all the scoring as the rains came in the fourth inning, ending the game with Bethalto taking the win.

Dillan Cowan and Reece Girth had the only hits in the game for the junior Legionnaires, while Nolan Parker pitched a three-inning complete game, allowing two runs on four hits, both earned, while walking three and fanning four.

After the cancellation of the East St. Louis game on Tuesday night, Post 126 plays against the Bethalto A team at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park in a 6 p.m. first pitch, then plays at Troy Saturday morning at 10 a.m., and plays a split doubleheader Sunday at Breese, meeting the Breese Gray team at 11 a.m. and Harrisburg at 2 p.m. The junior Legionnaires then finish home regular-season July 12 against Troy in a 6 p.m. first pitch before hosting the District 22 junior All-Star Game July 13, with the first pitch coming at 7 p.m.

Alton then starts the postseason campaign with the District 22 tournament, set for Valmeyer July 14-17 before a regular season-ending doubleheader at Jerseyville July 18 at both 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The junior Fifth Division tournament is set for July 22-24 in Steeleville and the junior State tournament will be played in Trenton July 28-31 to conclude the season.

