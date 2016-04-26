BETHALTO - At the regular Bethalto School District Board of Education meeting last night, the school board voted unanimously to hire Mr. Aaron Kilpatrick as the next principal of Civic Memorial High School. Kilpatrick began his career in Bethalto as a special education teacher at the Simpson Achievement Center.

He has since served as an administrator for the alternative program previously known as CM-West, for Trimpe Middle School, and for Civic Memorial High School. Prior to becoming a teacher, Kilpatrick served in the U.S. Navy for six years. Kilpatrick will replace Mr. Justin Newell as principal, starting with the 2016-2017 school year.

Newell will be assuming the role of district curriculum director, replacing Dr. Jill Griffin, recently named superintendent.

"Mr. Kilpatrick has exhibited a genuine passion for the children of Unit 8 and is highly respected by both staff and students. This was demonstrated when his name was announced at the board meeting last night, as the room erupted in applause," Griffin said.

"Kilpatrick will be an outstanding leader for CM, coupling his enthusiasm for Eagle Nation with his ability to build positive strong relationships with all stakeholders."

Mr. Kilpatrick and his wife Sarah have three children, AJ, Charlie, and Niley. Kilpatrick is excited to continue to serve the Bethalto community, in his new role as principal of Civic Memorial High School.

