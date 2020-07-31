Get The Latest News!

BETHALTO - Bethalto Fire Department responded to Schnucks, 78 Airport Road Wednesday night for a report of smoke in the building.

Bethalto called for a commercial box alarm. Rosewood Heights, Cottage Hills and Meadowbrook Fire Departments responded to the scene along with Wood River Fire Chief.

“We had a small fire in the back of the building caused by an older fan, we had smoke in the entire building when we arrived, we ventilated the smoke with positive pressure ventilation,” Bethalto Fire Chief James Schulte said.

No injuries were reported.

