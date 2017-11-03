ALTON - Alton KG Management LLC today announced that One of the company’s properties received the 2017 TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence. Now in its seventh year, the achievement celebrates hospitality businesses that have consistently achieved great traveler reviews on TripAdvisor over the past year.

Certificate of Excellence recipients include accommodations, restaurants and attractions located all over the world that have continually delivered a quality customer experience.

The properties have received the 2017 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence are:

Best Western Premier Alton St. Louis Area Hotel

"Best Western Premier Alton St. Louis Area Hotel is honored that so many of our hotels have earned the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence. There is no greater seal of approval than being recognized by our customers. With the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence based on customer reviews, the achievement is a remarkable vote of confidence to our continued business success and commitment to service excellence,” said Patty Rotermund, General Manager at Best Western Premier Alton St. Louis Area Hotel.

“TripAdvisor is excited to announce the recipients of the 2017 Certificate of Excellence, which celebrates hospitality businesses that have consistently received strong praise and ratings from travelers,” said Heather Leisman, Vice President of Industry Marketing, TripAdvisor. “This recognition allows us to publicly honor businesses that are actively engaging with customers and using feedback to help travelers identify and confidently book the perfect trip.”

The Certificate of Excellence takes into account the quality, quantity and recency of reviews submitted by travelers on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period. To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.

About Alton KG Management LLC - Best Western Premier Alton St. Louis Area Hotel

Sungmin Park, owner of Alton KG Management LLC, lives in Sacramento, California, but has business ventures in the west coast and midwest regions of the United States as well as in Brazil, China and South Korea. His experience in hotels - managing, building and renovating them - spans 27 years. His newest venture is a limited service hotel in O'Fallon, IL where he intends to convert a distressed property into a branded, high-performing hotel with the help of his management team including General Manager, Patty Rotermund and Director of Sales & Marketing Jacinda Dunlap.

Sungmin Park is a developer whose companies have built apartments, single-family homes, hotels and retail centers. Moreover, he has participated in a wide variety of projects including senior living facilities, hospitals, and Waste-to-Energy plants.

In everything he does, he looks to create spaces and services that can contribute to the betterment of his employees and the community.

Reservations at the Best Western Premier Alton-St. Louis Area Hotel may be booked by calling the hotel directly at 618-462-1220 or by calling Best Western’s 24-hour, toll-free reservations number (800)-WESTERN. Reservations are also available from Best Western’s website at bestwestern.com.

About TripAdvisor

