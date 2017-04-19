ALTON - With the arrival of the new train facility soon in Alton, the Homer Adams Parkway corridor is thriving for the hotel business.

Best Western Plus Parkway Hotel at 1900 Homer Adams Parkway in Alton, is approaching its sixth anniversary in business on May 16. In fitting fashion today, it erected its new Best Western sign with a fresh logo in front of the hotel.

“It just started today,” Joanna Ahlin, Best Western Plus Parkway general manager, said as the sign was being positioned in place Wednesday morning. “We are pretty excited about the new sign. It will add something and help bring new people in to our hotel. We had to have the sign with the logo installed by the end of the year.”

Ahlin said she is excited about the completion of the new train facility close to the hotel in the near future.

“The rail station is definitely going to help us out,” she said. “Having a business like that so close will definitely bring in the walk-in traffic we like.”

Ahlin said the Best Western Plus in Alton prides itself on keeping a clean and maintained appearance. She said Alton is blessed to have some nice and elegant hotels now lining the Homer Adams Parkway area near the new train station facility, which will only add to Alton’s tourist attractions.