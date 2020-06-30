Collinsville, Ill. – Best Hometown Bank has officially merged into First National Bank of Waterloo. The bank’s two Madison County locations in Collinsville and Maryville, Illinois will now be First National Bank of Waterloo locations, which expands First National Bank of Waterloo’s reach to 10 cities in five counties with 13 banking centers.

First National Bank of Waterloo President, Rick Parks, said while the name has changed, customers will still see the same familiar faces and enjoy the same personal service they’ve come to expect.

“The same employees that customers enjoyed working with at Best Hometown Bank will still be there,” said Parks. “Best Hometown Bank has been serving the Madison County area for over 133 years. We value that history and are excited about the opportunity to build on the strong tradition. First National Bank of Waterloo has been serving its customers for 108 years and for all the reasons people were Best Hometown Bank customers, we think they’ll feel right at home at First National Bank of Waterloo, and we look forward to giving them many reasons to proudly say, ‘That’s My Bank!’”

Parks added that he is aware that the Best Hometown Bank eagle, which sits on top of the flagpole in Collinsville, is considered a landmark in the community so they decided to keep it.

First National Bank of Waterloo Board Chairman and CEO, Gary Hemmer, said that the decision was made to fully merge the two banks to better serve customers and offer new products and services. A few of the new products that will be offered include competitive business banking options including larger lending limits, additional business services, mobile deposits, the ability to send money with Zelle® and Health Savings Accounts. First National Bank of Waterloo is also installing new ATMs at both banking centers, which allows for added convenience.

“Like Best Hometown Bank, First National Bank of Waterloo is a community bank that shares the same values and commitment to supporting the Collinsville and Maryville communities,” said Hemmer. “However, what differentiates us is the additional technology and banking resources we are able to provide. Fully merging the banks allows us to offer customers those additional services seamlessly while still maintaining our core focus on customer relationships.”

First National Bank of Waterloo is a full-service community bank serving the financial needs of their customers since 1912. The bank is locally owned and dedicated to providing financial support in central and southern Illinois, building one-on-one relationships with their customers and committing time and leadership to local civic and charitable organizations.

First National Bank of Waterloo has over $650 million in total assets and 13 banking centers in Central and Southern Illinois. Banking centers are located in Waterloo, Columbia, Millstadt, O’Fallon, Dupo, Smithton, Effingham, Stewardson, Collinsville and Maryville. For more information about First National Bank of Waterloo, please visit www.fnbwaterloo.bank or stop by any banking center.

