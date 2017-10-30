ALTON - In the spirit of Christmas, Derrick & Kathleen Richardson of Alton, are presenting the 2nd Annual Best Christmas Display Contest to encourage businesses along Broadway in Alton to decorate the outside of their building or choose a window to decorate with a Christmas theme.

To enter this free contest, contestants must email me their business name, address, contact email and contact number to derrick@ddrichardson.com. Both non-profit and profit businesses are eligible to enter the contest. The display will be evaluated based on the most original, most creative, and most festive. See definitions below.

The Best Christmas Display must be on display from Saturday, December 9, 2017 thru Christmas Day. Judging will take place on Saturday, December 23rd, weather permitting. The judges will pick one first place winner $250, and one second place winner $50. The Richardson’s will present the cash prize to the winner the week after Christmas.

Joseph E. Hoefert, Attorney at Law, P.C. and Picture This & More also donated prize money this year. Last year winner was The Painted Heron owned by Julie Elmendorf.

“My wife and I like to give back in different ways. This contest is not about the money. It’s about bragging rights. It’s about Christmas spirit. This is about getting into the Christmas mood. Broadway is the one of the first streets you see when you come thru Alton. Broadway is an area that we want to see revitalize.

Who doesn’t enjoy going out to see all businesses in their neighborhood, town, or city decorated for Christmas? Think of Main Street in the old movies decorated for Christmas. Join us in making Broadway the place to visit this Christmas season by entering the contest.”

-Derrick D. Richardson

Most Original: different from others in an appealing or interesting way

Most Creative: involving new ideas, stories, etc.,

Most Festive: as related to Christmas

