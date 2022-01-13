From multipurpose community centers to trampoline parks, there are plenty of places to spend your child’s next birthday around the Riverbend. But with so many options, it can be hard to narrow down which venue is the best fit for your family, which is why we’ve compiled this list of places to host your child’s next birthday:

#1: Riverbender.com Community Center - Alton, IL

The Riverbender.com Community Center has a wide range of activities available, from video game systems like PS4 and Xbox One to table games like ping-pong, foosball, and pool. They also offer the latest in gaming PCs and a state of art virtual reality system, pro-tee golf, guitar hero, skeeball, and other arcades. In addition to an indoor rock climbing wall, the center also features a dance floor and sound system where you can be your own DJ. There is even a 30 seat movie theater.

This wide array of activities, and the fact that you can pack in your own food and snacks, make the Riverbender.com Community Center one of the most cost-effective places to spend your child’s next birthday or any family or corporate gathering. 2-hour Private parties in this 15,000 ft facility are only $225 for up to 30 people. Additional wristbands beyond 30 can be purchased for $3 each. To find out more about party rates and availability, visit riverbendercommunitycenter.org/rentals/party-rental/.

Riverbender.com Community Center

200 W 3rd St. #200, Alton, IL 62002

(618) 433-8997

#2: Altitude Trampoline Park - Glen Carbon, IL

Altitude Trampoline Park in Glen Carbon is more than just a place to jump around - it can also be a place to celebrate! In addition to the trampolines in the Trampoline Room, the park also features a foam pit, dodgeball court, and more. According to their website, Altitude’s hosts will assist parents with everything from organization to cleanup.

Interested parties can book 2 hours of “jump and party time” for 10 jumpers at a rate of $259.99 for a Trampoline Room party and $309.99 for a Private Room party. Rates for different numbers of jumpers and additional information about booking can be found at altitudeglencarbon.com/birthday-parties.

Altitude Trampoline Park

91 Fountain Dr, Glen Carbon, IL 62034

(618) 744-6959

#3: Edison’s Entertainment Complex

Edison’s in Edwardsville offers people of all ages something fun to do - from bowling to laser tag to a huge arcade, Edison’s is a great place to host a birthday party for anyone! Edison’s “Party Conductors” will help deliver pizza, assist with armbands, and more to help make the process smooth and easy.

At Edison’s, each kids’ birthday party package includes a private party room, two one-topping pizzas, four pitchers of soda, and souvenir items. There are two package options available, each with different activities available - the “Inventive Party” package for 2 hrs at $200, or the “Genius Party” package for 3 hours at $250. To find out more, visit edisonsfun.com/parties-groups/birthdays/.

Edison’s Entertainment Complex

2477 S State Rte 157 Suite A, Edwardsville, IL 62025

(618) 307-9020

#4: Edwardsville Children’s Museum

Edwardsville Children’s Museum was one of the first children’s museums established in the Metro East and offers a wide range of exhibits and activities, including an art studio, animal hospital, Peel wood-fired pizza parlor, library, a child-sized dental clinic, and more!

Edwardsville Children’s Museum is more than happy to host your kids’ next birthday party, with discounted pricing on birthday party packages for members. Currently, the price of an “Age of Wonder” birthday party package is $225 for members and $250 for non-members. Each package accommodates 15 children, with one adult required for every five children. They also include 2 hours in the museum with staff to help set up and clean up, and a T-shirt for the birthday child!

For more information about the museum and its birthday party offerings, visit edwardsvillechildrensmuseum.org/birthdays.

Edwardsville Children’s Museum

722 Holyoake Rd, Edwardsville, IL 62025

(618) 692-2094

#5: Riverbend Bounce and Party Center

Riverbend Bounce and Party Center is a locally owned inflatable bounce house rental business. In addition to bouncy castles and other inflatables, the venue also hosts children’s birthday parties in their newly-designed private party rooms.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, currently only one party can be booked at a time. The updated rate is now $250.00 for a 2-hour party for 24 children and 50 people total, according to their website. To find out more, visit riverbendbounce.com/page/party-center/.

Riverbend Bounce and Party Center

145 E Ferguson Ave, Wood River, IL 62095

(618) 254-3866

